Dr. Douglas Dodson, DO

Orthopedic Surgery
4 (10)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Douglas Dodson, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Alamogordo, NM. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Western University of Health Science, California - D.O. and is affiliated with Gerald Champion Regional Medical Center and Lincoln County Medical Center.

Dr. Dodson works at New Mexico Bone and Joint Institute in Alamogordo, NM with other offices in Las Cruces, NM. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    New Mexico Bone and Joint Institute
    2301 Indian Wells Rd Ste A, Alamogordo, NM 88310 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (575) 434-0639
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    New Mexico Bone and Joint Institute PC
    2951 N Roadrunner Pkwy, Las Cruces, NM 88011 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (575) 434-0639
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Gerald Champion Regional Medical Center
  • Lincoln County Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture
Humerus Fracture
Avascular Necrosis
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture
Humerus Fracture
Avascular Necrosis

Treatment frequency



Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Foot Care Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Interventional Pain Management Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Pediatric Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain or Strain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Mexico
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Presbyterian Health Plan
    • Tricare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jun 15, 2022
    It has been two years today since Dr Dodson worked his magic on me with the total hip replacement surgery in my left hip. I couldn't be happier or more satisfied with the results. I feel 20 years younger and I thank Dr Dodson for his skill, knowledge, expertise, and attention to my needs and comfort. Highly recommended for sure
    Jim Witherington — Jun 15, 2022
    About Dr. Douglas Dodson, DO

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, German and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1861464844
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Total Joint Replacement - Rothman Institute, Thomas Jefferson University, Philadelphia, PA
    Residency
    • Orthopedic Surgery - Botsford General Hospital, Michigan State University
    Medical Education
    • Western University of Health Science, California - D.O.
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Redlands, California - B.A. Psychology
