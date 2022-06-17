See All Podiatrists in Charleston, WV
Dr. Douglas Dockery, DPM

Podiatry
5 (42)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Douglas Dockery, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Charleston, WV. They completed their residency with University Hospital Health Systems, Cleveland, Ohio

Dr. Dockery works at Foot & Ankle Clinic of the Virginias; dba: Foot, Ankle & Vein Clinic in Charleston, WV with other offices in Montgomery, WV and Hurricane, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis, Foot Fracture and Nail Avulsion and Excision along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Foot & Ankle Clinic of the Virginias Charleston
    5504 MACCORKLE AVE SE, Charleston, WV 25304 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (304) 553-7327
    Monday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    Foot & Ankle Clinic of the Virginias
    401 6th Ave, Montgomery, WV 25136 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (304) 442-9255
    Foot & Ankle Clinic of the Virginias
    3960 Teays Valley Rd, Hurricane, WV 25526 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (304) 757-5880

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Princeton Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Plantar Fasciitis
Foot Fracture
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Diabetic Foot Care Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
MLS Laser Therapy Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 42 ratings
    Patient Ratings (42)
    5 Star
    (41)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jun 17, 2022
    Most competent, compassionate, caring Dr. I have every met. Did a wonderful job on my Achilles. Favorite Doctor I have ever been to. Great staff.
    Neda Schmader — Jun 17, 2022
    About Dr. Douglas Dockery, DPM

    Podiatry
    English
    1669433231
    Education & Certifications

    University Hospital Health Systems, Cleveland, Ohio
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Douglas Dockery, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dockery is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dockery has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dockery has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dockery has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, Foot Fracture and Nail Avulsion and Excision, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dockery on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    42 patients have reviewed Dr. Dockery. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dockery.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dockery, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dockery appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

