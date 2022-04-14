Overview

Dr. Douglas Dobecki Jr, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Chula Vista, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State University College Of Human Medicine and is affiliated with Sharp Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Dobecki Jr works at The Hand Doctor in Chula Vista, CA with other offices in San Diego, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.