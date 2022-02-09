Dr. Douglas Diekevers, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Diekevers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Douglas Diekevers, DPM
Overview
Dr. Douglas Diekevers, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Chicago.
Locations
Amita Health Medical Group Neurology Chicago 2845 N. Sheridan Rd.331 W Surf St Ste 6400, Chicago, IL 60657 Directions (773) 433-3130
Chicago Anesthesiology Pain Specialists LLC3000 N Halsted St, Chicago, IL 60657 Directions (773) 433-3130
Midwest Anesthesia and Pain Specialists Sc2923 N California Ave, Chicago, IL 60618 Directions (773) 433-3112
Hospital Affiliations
- AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Chicago
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Doctor Diekevers is a fantastic doctor. I am a professional drummer and I beat the heck out of my feet daily. Dr. Diekevers rescued me on three separate occasions when I was in so much pain I could barely walk. I am very grateful to him and highly recommend him!! Thank you Dr. Diekevers
About Dr. Douglas Diekevers, DPM
- Podiatry
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1740259365
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Dr. Diekevers has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Diekevers accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Diekevers has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, Foot Fracture and Ankle Sprains and Strains, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Diekevers on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Diekevers. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Diekevers.
