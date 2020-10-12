Overview

Dr. Douglas Dickson, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT and is affiliated with Parkland Health And Hospital System.



Dr. Dickson works at Ben Hogan Bone & Joint Institute in Fort Worth, TX with other offices in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine and Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.