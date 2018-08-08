Dr. Douglas Dewire, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dewire is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Douglas Dewire, MD
Overview
Dr. Douglas Dewire, MD is an Urology Specialist in Waukesha, WI. They specialize in Urology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from IN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with ProHealth Oconomowoc Memorial Hospital and Prohealth Waukesha Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Dewire works at
Locations
-
1
Urology Associates Ltd Sc1111 Delafield St Ste 207, Waukesha, WI 53188 Directions (262) 347-4639
-
2
Urology Associates Ltd Sc1185 Corporate Center Dr Ste 100, Oconomowoc, WI 53066 Directions (262) 347-4639
-
3
Milwaukee Urology Specialists1233 N Mayfair Rd Ste 117, Milwaukee, WI 53226 Directions (262) 446-3593
Hospital Affiliations
- ProHealth Oconomowoc Memorial Hospital
- Prohealth Waukesha Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dewire?
I had my first appointment with Dr. Dewire and his practice yesterday 08/06/18 and was very happy and impressed. I found Dr. Dewire to be both personable and professional as was his assistant, Chris. The reception person was friendly and efficient. Due to a recent move I was coming from another urology practice and my experience here went above and beyond my expectation.
About Dr. Douglas Dewire, MD
- Urology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1861592172
Education & Certifications
- IN UNIV SCH OF MED
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dewire has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dewire accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dewire has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dewire works at
Dr. Dewire has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dewire on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Dewire. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dewire.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dewire, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dewire appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.