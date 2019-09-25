Overview

Dr. Douglas Despain, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Belleville, IL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with HSHS St. Elizabeth's Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital.



Dr. Despain works at Vascular & Hand Surgery Ltd in Belleville, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.