Dr. Douglas Dedo, MD
Dr. Douglas Dedo, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from Nwu Fienberg Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Medical Center and St. Mary's Medical Center.
Locations
Palm Beach Sinus Doctors - Palm Beach Gardens4060 Pga Blvd Ste 204, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410 Directions (561) 776-7112Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:30pmWednesday8:30am - 5:30pmThursday8:30am - 11:30am
Primary Office927 45th St Ste 101, Mangonia Park, FL 33407 Directions (561) 848-5579
Wellington Office10115 Forest Hill Blvd Ste 103, Wellington, FL 33414 Directions (561) 790-3329Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Joshua S.zager210 Jupiter Lakes Blvd Bldg 4000, Jupiter, FL 33458 Directions (561) 848-5579
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Medical Center
- St. Mary's Medical Center
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dedo?
Yesterday was my first appointment and today my husband scheduled his ! Dr. Dedo listened, was patient and kind. His honesty was refreshing and Jessica was awesome as well . Would highly recommend
About Dr. Douglas Dedo, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 54 years of experience
- English
- 1164473096
Education & Certifications
- Barnes - Jewish Hospital
- Univ Hosp-U Miss Sch Med
- Nwu Fienberg Sch Of Med
- University of Kansas / Main Campus
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dedo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dedo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dedo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dedo has seen patients for Chronic Sinusitis, Sinusitis and Earwax Buildup, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dedo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Dedo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dedo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dedo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dedo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.