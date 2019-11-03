Dr. Douglas Decker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Decker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Douglas Decker, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Douglas Decker, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS.
Dr. Decker works at
Locations
Fort Worth Office1250 8th Ave Ste 445, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (817) 923-0022Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Texas Health Care P.l.l.c.4300 City Point Dr Ste 202, North Richland Hills, TX 76180 Directions (817) 284-1152
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Highly recommended great Doctor. I had a high risk pregnancy and Dr. Decker took really good care of me and my baby. Now my baby is 11 yrs. old thank you Dr. Decker. Most definitely will recommend you
About Dr. Douglas Decker, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 43 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Decker has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Decker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Decker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
44 patients have reviewed Dr. Decker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Decker.
