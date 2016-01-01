Dr. Douglas Day, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Day is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Douglas Day, MD
Overview
Dr. Douglas Day, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Cumming, GA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Northside Hospital.
Dr. Day works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Woolfson Eye Institute - Cumming, GA1505 Northside Blvd Ste 1200, Cumming, GA 30041 Directions (678) 845-0466
-
2
Woolfson Eye Institute800 Mount Vernon Hwy NE Ste 125, Atlanta, GA 30328 Directions (404) 256-1125Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
Woolfson Eye Institute - Airport Location1691 Phoenix Blvd Ste 195, Atlanta, GA 30349 Directions (770) 302-1112
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Day?
About Dr. Douglas Day, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1447288246
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Day has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Day accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Day has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Day works at
Dr. Day has seen patients for Glaucoma Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Day on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Day. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Day.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Day, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Day appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.