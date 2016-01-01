Dr. Douglas Davies, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Davies is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Douglas Davies, MD
Overview
Dr. Douglas Davies, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Davies works at
Locations
Drl Med Inc.6404 Wilshire Blvd Ste 701, Los Angeles, CA 90048 Directions (323) 653-3478
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Douglas Davies, MD
- Neurology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1326073222
Education & Certifications
- BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Davies has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Davies accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Davies has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Davies works at
Dr. Davies has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Davies on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Davies. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Davies.
