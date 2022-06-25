Dr. Douglas Dahl, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dahl is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Douglas Dahl, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Douglas Dahl, MD is an Urology Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Urology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from YALE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Hospital, Cooley Dickinson Hospital, Massachusetts General Hospital, Newton - Wellesley Hospital and North Shore Medical Center.
Dr. Dahl works at
Locations
-
1
Massachusetts General Hospital55 Fruit St, Boston, MA 02114 Directions (617) 726-0875Wednesday9:00am - 5:00pm
- 2 165 Cambridge St, Boston, MA 02114 Directions (857) 238-3838
Hospital Affiliations
- Brigham And Women's Hospital
- Cooley Dickinson Hospital
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Newton - Wellesley Hospital
- North Shore Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dahl?
Performed Prostectomy and hernia repair. Amazing no side effects and a quick recovery! Kind and listens
About Dr. Douglas Dahl, MD
- Urology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1639160807
Education & Certifications
- YALE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dahl has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dahl accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dahl has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dahl works at
Dr. Dahl has seen patients for Prostate Cancer, Kidney Cancer and Prostate Removal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dahl on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Dahl. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dahl.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dahl, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dahl appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.