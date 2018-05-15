Overview

Dr. Douglas Crawford, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Richland, WA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Kadlec Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Crawford works at Physicians Immediate Cr Med Ctr in Richland, WA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.