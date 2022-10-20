Dr. Douglas Cowan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cowan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Douglas Cowan, MD
Overview
Dr. Douglas Cowan, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Leawood, KS. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 2023 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine|University Of Kansas School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Belton Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Ascentist ENT4801 College Blvd Ste 200, Leawood, KS 66211 Directions (913) 318-5485
Hospital Affiliations
- Belton Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Cowan took excellent care of my elderly mother and got her speaking voice back. We appreciated his speedy scheduling of her procedure and the wonderful caring staff who took such good care of her.
About Dr. Douglas Cowan, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Kansas Department of Otolaryngology, Head and Neck Surgery
- University of Kansas / School of Medicine|University Of Kansas School Of Medicine
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cowan has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cowan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Cowan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Cowan has seen patients for Vertigo, Dizziness and Meniere's Disease, and more.
54 patients have reviewed Dr. Cowan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cowan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cowan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.