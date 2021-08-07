Dr. Douglas Connor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Connor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Douglas Connor, MD
Dr. Douglas Connor, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Appleton, WI. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with Thedacare Regional Medical Center Appleton and ThedaCare Medical Center - Shawano.
1
ThedaCare Orthopedic Care Appleton820 E Grant St, Appleton, WI 54911 Directions (920) 308-4583Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
2
ThedaCare Orthopedic Care Shawano100 County Road B Ste 1, Shawano, WI 54166 Directions (920) 308-4582Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I fell while traveling out of town and waited until I returned to see a doctor when I learned I had a mild fracture instead of a sprained ankle. The ThedaCare Orthopedic Care front desk staff, Ty (trainer) and Dr. Connor were great with answering all my questions and helping me learn the proper way to use crutches since I ordered them online with curbside delivery from a local retail store while I was out of town and I had them set up incorrectly. Looking forward to my follow up visit and getting out of this boot!
- Sports Medicine
- 12 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1467677278
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
- Internal Medicine, Pediatrics and Sports Medicine
- Thedacare Regional Medical Center Appleton
- ThedaCare Medical Center - Shawano
Dr. Connor has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Connor accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Connor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Connor. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Connor.
