Dr. Douglas Connor, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Appleton, WI. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with Thedacare Regional Medical Center Appleton and ThedaCare Medical Center - Shawano.



Dr. Connor works at ThedaCare Orthopedic Care Appleton in Appleton, WI with other offices in Shawano, WI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.