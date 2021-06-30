Dr. Douglas Conaway, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Conaway is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Douglas Conaway, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Douglas Conaway, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Myrtle Beach, SC. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Baylor Coll Med/TX Med Ctr and is affiliated with Grand Strand Medical Center, Mcleod Loris Hospital and Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Conaway works at
Locations
-
1
Carolina Health Specialists945 82nd Pkwy Ste 4, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572 Directions
- 2 2318 GREEN ST, Philadelphia, PA 19130 Directions (215) 260-4881
Hospital Affiliations
- Grand Strand Medical Center
- Mcleod Loris Hospital
- Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
This doctor saved my life. In college I got lupus and was close to death. Medical books said I had a 1 in 4 chance of living 5 years. Well, 36 years later here I am, working, married, and my son just married. Dr. Conaway is worth the wait. He is world class.
About Dr. Douglas Conaway, MD
- Rheumatology
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1316944499
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
- University of Oregon
- U Oreg Hosps-Clins
- Baylor Coll Med/TX Med Ctr
- Rice University
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Conaway has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Conaway accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Conaway has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Conaway has seen patients for Fibromyalgia, Arthritis and Osteoporosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Conaway on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Conaway. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Conaway.
