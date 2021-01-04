Overview

Dr. Douglas Combs, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Decatur, IL. They completed their residency with St Lukes Hospital



Dr. Combs works at HSHS Medical Group - Decatur in Decatur, IL with other offices in Pana, IL and Taylorville, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, Abnormal Uterine Bleeding and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.