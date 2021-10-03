Overview

Dr. Douglas Cohen, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Hudson, FL. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital and HCA Florida Largo Hospital.



Dr. Cohen works at Regional Wound Care & Hyperbaric Medicine in Hudson, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.