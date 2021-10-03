Dr. Douglas Cohen, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cohen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Douglas Cohen, DPM
Overview
Dr. Douglas Cohen, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Hudson, FL. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital and HCA Florida Largo Hospital.
Locations
Regional Wound Care & Hyperbaric Medicine7525 Medical Dr, Hudson, FL 34667 Directions (727) 380-2465Monday7:30am - 4:00pmTuesday7:30am - 4:00pmWednesday7:30am - 4:00pmThursday7:30am - 4:00pmFriday7:30am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital
- HCA Florida Largo Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Cohen is very caring, attention and thorough when it comes to treating foot wounds.
About Dr. Douglas Cohen, DPM
- Podiatry
- English, Spanish
- 1770671323
Education & Certifications
- St Barnabas Hospital
- NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Dr. Cohen speaks Spanish.
