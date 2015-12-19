Overview

Dr. Douglas Chudzik, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Hazlet, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center.



Dr. Chudzik works at Jeanmarie Chudzik, DO in Hazlet, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.