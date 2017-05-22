Dr. Douglas Christensen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Christensen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Douglas Christensen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Douglas Christensen, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Denver, CO. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara and is affiliated with Sky Ridge Medical Center, North Suburban Medical Center, Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center, Rose Medical Center, Swedish Medical Center and The Medical Center of Aurora.
Dr. Christensen works at
Locations
Pediatrix Cardiology of the Rocky Mountains2055 N High St Ste 255, Denver, CO 80205 Directions (303) 963-0498
Rocky Mountain Pediatric Cardiology10099 Ridgegate Pkwy Ste 300, Lone Tree, CO 80124 Directions (720) 743-7450Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Sky Ridge Medical Center
- North Suburban Medical Center
- Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center
- Rose Medical Center
- Swedish Medical Center
- The Medical Center of Aurora
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Our visit with Dr. Christensen was outstanding! He spent ample time listening to me as well as my child and was able to relieve our concerns. My daughter felt much better after the visit and I would feel comfortable seeing Dr. Christensen again.
About Dr. Douglas Christensen, MD
- Pediatric Cardiology
- English, Spanish
- 1366464562
Education & Certifications
- Emory University School of Medicine
- Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara
- Pediatric Cardiology and Pediatrics
