Dr. Douglas Chen, MD
Overview
Dr. Douglas Chen, MD is a Neurotology Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA.

Locations
Pittsburgh Ear Associates PC420 E North Ave Ste 402, Pittsburgh, PA 15212 Directions (412) 321-2480
- 2 200 James Pl Ste 406, Monroeville, PA 15146 Directions (412) 321-2480
- 3 6041 Wallace Road Ext Bldg 3, Wexford, PA 15090 Directions (412) 321-2480
Hospital Affiliations
- Allegheny General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews

About Dr. Douglas Chen, MD
- Neurotology
- English
Education & Certifications
- House Ear Clin
- University Pittsburgh Ee Hospital
- West Penn Hospital
- Neurotology, Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chen has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chen has seen patients for Acoustic Neuroma and EMG (Electromyography), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Chen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.