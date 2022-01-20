Dr. Douglas Carrasco, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carrasco is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Douglas Carrasco, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Douglas Carrasco, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Temecula, CA. They graduated from University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Rancho Springs Medical Center.
Dr. Carrasco works at
Locations
Prime Partners IPA Of Temecula, Inc44274 George Cushman Ct, Temecula, CA 92592 Directions (951) 302-4603
Hospital Affiliations
- Rancho Springs Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
OFFICE STAFF IS AMAZING.
About Dr. Douglas Carrasco, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English, Spanish
- 1861406340
Education & Certifications
- L A Co Usc Med Center
- University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Carrasco has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carrasco accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carrasco has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Carrasco works at
Dr. Carrasco speaks Spanish.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Carrasco. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carrasco.
