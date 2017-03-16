Overview

Dr. Douglas Carlan, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Saint Petersburg, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA and is affiliated with Morton Plant Hospital, St. Anthony's Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital.



Dr. Carlan works at Eaton Orthopaedics LLC in Saint Petersburg, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Trigger Finger and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.