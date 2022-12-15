Overview

Dr. Douglas Cannon, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Southaven, MS. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital- DeSoto.



Dr. Cannon works at Campbell Clinic Orthopaedics in Southaven, MS with other offices in Germantown, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Back Pain and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.