Dr. Douglas Canlas II, MD

Internal Medicine
2.5 (16)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Douglas Canlas II, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Roseville, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY.

Dr. Canlas II works at TAYLOR ROBERT S MD OFFICE in Roseville, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Mercy Hospital of Folsom
These providers are on the medical staff of Mercy Hospital of Folsom.

Locations

  1. 1
    Robert S Taylor MD
    Robert S Taylor MD
2550 Douglas Blvd Ste 160, Roseville, CA 95661
(916) 784-9575
  2. 2
    Roseville Riverside Medical Offices
    Roseville Riverside Medical Offices
1011 Riverside Ave, Roseville, CA 95678
(916) 746-4451

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hypothyroidism
Abdominal Pain
Acne
Hypothyroidism
Abdominal Pain
Acne

Treatment frequency



Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    2.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Sep 27, 2016
    Sep 27, 2016
He was kind, patient, and very thorough. Dr Canlas is the best physician I have ever encountered at Kaiser. I never felt rushed. He listened to me and explained his diagnosis and treatment plan in great detail. I am so happy to finally have a PCP that actually cares and takes time to address my needs without making me feel rushed.
Janelle K in Antelope, Ca — Sep 27, 2016
    Janelle K in Antelope, Ca — Sep 27, 2016
    About Dr. Douglas Canlas II, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1871721654
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Douglas Canlas II, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Canlas II is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Canlas II has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Canlas II has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Canlas II works at TAYLOR ROBERT S MD OFFICE in Roseville, CA. View the full address on Dr. Canlas II’s profile.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Canlas II. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Canlas II.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Canlas II, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Canlas II appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

