Dr. Douglas Canlas II, MD
Dr. Douglas Canlas II, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Roseville, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY.
Robert S Taylor MD2550 Douglas Blvd Ste 160, Roseville, CA 95661 Directions (916) 784-9575
Roseville Riverside Medical Offices1011 Riverside Ave, Roseville, CA 95678 Directions (916) 746-4451
- Kaiser Permanente
He was kind, patient, and very thorough. Dr Canlas is the best physician I have ever encountered at Kaiser. I never felt rushed. He listened to me and explained his diagnosis and treatment plan in great detail. I am so happy to finally have a PCP that actually cares and takes time to address my needs without making me feel rushed.
About Dr. Douglas Canlas II, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1871721654
- UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
Dr. Canlas II has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Canlas II has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Canlas II. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Canlas II.
