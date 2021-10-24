Overview

Dr. Douglas Cambier, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Salinas, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Hahnemann Universtiy - Philadelphia and is affiliated with Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula, Natividad Medical Center and Salinas Valley Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Cambier works at Salinas Family Practice in Salinas, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.