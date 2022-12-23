Dr. Douglas Burton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Douglas Burton, MD
Overview
Dr. Douglas Burton, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Kansas City, KS. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical School and is affiliated with University Of Kansas Hospital.
Dr. Burton works at
Locations
-
1
University of Kansas Hospital Transplant Center3901 Rainbow Blvd, Kansas City, KS 66160 Directions (913) 588-6130Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
-
2
The University of Kansas Hospital4000 Cambridge St, Kansas City, KS 66160 Directions (913) 588-9900
Hospital Affiliations
- University Of Kansas Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Burton?
I consulted with Dr. Burton for a number of years with lower back pain. I wasn't really excited to have surgery. We decide that he'd monitor it for a while so I went once a year to him to track its deterioration. Finally it got to a point I knew I had to have the surgery & he agreed that he could help me. Bottomline he fused L4-5 & did a laminectomy on L3-4. It was an outstanding success and I cannot say enough about how pain-free my back has been since his surgery on it over two years ago. I highly recommend Dr Burton.
About Dr. Douglas Burton, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1194834168
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson U
- University of Kansas Hospital
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Burton has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Burton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Burton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Burton works at
Dr. Burton has seen patients for Back Pain, Scoliosis and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Burton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Burton. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Burton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Burton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.