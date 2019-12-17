Overview

Dr. Douglas Burns, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Kirkland, WA. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University of Washington School of Medicine and is affiliated with EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland.



Dr. Burns works at EvergreenHealth Sport and Spine Care in Kirkland, WA with other offices in Monroe, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.