Dr. Douglas Burns, MD
Overview
Dr. Douglas Burns, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Kirkland, WA. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University of Washington School of Medicine and is affiliated with EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland.
Dr. Burns works at
Locations
Evergreenhealth Sport & Spine Care12039 NE 128th St Ste 500, Kirkland, WA 98034 Directions (425) 899-1220Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
Monroe14841 179th Ave SE Ste 210, Monroe, WA 98272 Directions (360) 794-1447Monday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Burns and his team are the best. I have a complicated injury and they have done a incredible job. My injury most likely needs life time treatment and they are the ones that will do it. Thank you again
About Dr. Douglas Burns, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1760424402
Education & Certifications
- Washington Interventional Spine Associates, Intervnetional Pain
- University Of Washington, Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation
- Sacred Heart MC
- University of Washington School of Medicine
