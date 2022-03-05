Dr. Douglas Brown, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brown is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Douglas Brown, MD
Overview
Dr. Douglas Brown, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Enid, OK. They completed their residency with University Hospital
Locations
Enid707 S Monroe St, Enid, OK 73701 Directions (580) 616-7630
Hospital Affiliations
- Integris Baptist Medical Center
- Integris Bass Baptist Health Center
- Integris Canadian Valley Hospital
- Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Great doctor. Been using him for years..nice and friendly staff
About Dr. Douglas Brown, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1851406805
Education & Certifications
- University Hospital
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brown has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brown accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brown has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brown has seen patients for Chest Pain, Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Heart Palpitations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brown on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Brown. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brown.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brown, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brown appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.