Dr. Douglas Brown, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Douglas Brown, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Spokane Valley, WA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Multicare Valley Hospital.
Valley Obstetrics & Gynecology1415 N Houk Rd Ste A, Spokane Valley, WA 99216 Directions (509) 924-1990
Valley Obgyn1334 N Whitman Ln Ste 220, Liberty Lake, WA 99019 Directions (509) 924-1990
- Multicare Valley Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Routine annual exam but have had complications in the past. Dr. Brown always listens actively and answers thoroughly while making me feel like he has all the time in the world to answer my questions. He also considers the whole patient not just the area he’s examining. I didn’t want a male doctor but I am so glad I was sent to him. I want him to be my primary care physician!
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1124055702
- KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
