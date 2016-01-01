See All Dermatologists in Downey, CA
Dermatology
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience
Dr. Douglas Blose, MD is a Dermatologist in Downey, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles and is affiliated with PIH Health Downey Hospital.

Dr. Blose works at Dr. Douglas A. Blose MD, INC in Downey, CA with other offices in Huntington Park, CA and Montebello, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hives, Warts and Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dr. Douglas A. Blose MD, INC
    11525 Brookshire Ave Ste 101, Downey, CA 90241
  2. 2
    Huntington Park Office
    3100 E Florence Ave Ste 7, Huntington Park, CA 90255
  3. 3
    Montebello Office
    433 N 4th St Ste 205A, Montebello, CA 90640

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  PIH Health Downey Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hives
Warts
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Hives
Warts
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)

Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fungal Infections Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • National Elevator
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dermatology
    40 years of experience
    English, Spanish
    1306816657
    Education & Certifications

    University TX
    Loma Linda University MC
    David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles
    Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Douglas Blose, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blose is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Blose has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Blose has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Blose has seen patients for Hives, Warts and Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Blose on their profile. Please call the provider's office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Blose. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blose.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Blose, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Blose appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

