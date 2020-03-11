Dr. Douglas Blatz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blatz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Douglas Blatz, MD
Overview
Dr. Douglas Blatz, MD is a Regenerative Medicine Specialist in San Jose, CA. They completed their residency with Tulane Med Center
Dr. Blatz works at
Locations
Pacific Regenerative and Interventional Sports Medicine (PRISM)6080 Hellyer Ave Ste 100, San Jose, CA 95138 Directions (408) 440-0930Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- El Camino Health - Los Gatos Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
vert good. Shoulder works good
About Dr. Douglas Blatz, MD
- Regenerative Medicine
- English
- 1073582649
Education & Certifications
- Tulane Med Center
- Queens Medical Center
- Brown University / Alpert Medical School
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Blatz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Blatz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Blatz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Blatz works at
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Blatz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blatz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Blatz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Blatz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.