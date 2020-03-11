See All Other Doctors in San Jose, CA
Dr. Douglas Blatz, MD

Regenerative Medicine
4.5 (16)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Douglas Blatz, MD is a Regenerative Medicine Specialist in San Jose, CA. They completed their residency with Tulane Med Center

Dr. Blatz works at Pacific Regenerative and Interventional Sports Medicine (PRISM) in San Jose, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pacific Regenerative and Interventional Sports Medicine (PRISM)
    6080 Hellyer Ave Ste 100, San Jose, CA 95138 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (408) 440-0930
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • El Camino Health - Los Gatos Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Adhesive Capsulitis
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Adhesive Capsulitis
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Osteoarthritis of Knee

Treatment frequency



Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Elbow Pain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Meniscus Tear Chevron Icon
Osgood Schlatter Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Instability Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Telemedicine Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Health Net
    • Health Net of California
    • Humana
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Mar 11, 2020
    vert good. Shoulder works good
    Bill N. — Mar 11, 2020
    About Dr. Douglas Blatz, MD

    Specialties
    • Regenerative Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1073582649
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Tulane Med Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Queens Medical Center
    Internship
    Undergraduate School
    • Brown University / Alpert Medical School
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Douglas Blatz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blatz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Blatz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Blatz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Blatz works at Pacific Regenerative and Interventional Sports Medicine (PRISM) in San Jose, CA. View the full address on Dr. Blatz’s profile.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Blatz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blatz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Blatz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Blatz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

