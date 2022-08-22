Dr. Douglas Blackman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blackman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Douglas Blackman, MD
Overview
Dr. Douglas Blackman, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Greensboro, NC. They graduated from University Of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with The Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Blackman works at
Locations
Central Carolina Surgery P.A.1002 N Church St Ste 302, Greensboro, NC 27401 Directions (336) 387-8100
Hospital Affiliations
- The Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Extremely warm and personable. Has made an unpleasant diagnosis more bearable. Takes his time to sit with you to answer any and all questions and explain reports or results. You can tell he loves his work and cares about his patients. In fact, he commented on the first meeting that, as his son wished lol, sure he could be making more money in other fields of medicine and live in a bigger house, but he loves what he does :) This is the surgeon I would personally request if possible.
About Dr. Douglas Blackman, MD
- General Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, School Of Medicine
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Blackman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Blackman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Blackman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Blackman has seen patients for Cholecystitis and Gallstones and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Blackman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Blackman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blackman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Blackman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Blackman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.