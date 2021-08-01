Overview

Dr. Douglas Bigelow, MD is a Neurotology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Neurotology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurotology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / TWIN CITIES CAMPUS and is affiliated with Grand View Health, Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania and Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest.



Dr. Bigelow works at Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo, EMG (Electromyography) and Acoustic Neuroma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.