Dr. Berv has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Douglas Berv, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Douglas Berv, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Hamden, CT. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from YALE UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Berv works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Atlantic Health Services PC60 Washington Ave Ste 102, Hamden, CT 06518 Directions (203) 407-6400Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 5:00pmSunday9:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Berv?
Dr. Berv provided exemplary care to me. Integrating details from past treatment, my current life situation, and allowing input from close family members, Dr. Berv cultivated a treatment plan that was far superior to any I had previously been supplied. His diligence and dedication place him ahead of many of his colleagues. He has a stellar knowledge of conditions, patient presentations, and he possesses a care for his clients that sets him in a position to most ably treat those seeing him. I am immensely grateful for Dr. Berv's care and his outstanding ability, fine manner, and dedication to getting the best treatment arrangement for my situation.
About Dr. Douglas Berv, MD
- Psychiatry
- 49 years of experience
- English
- 1306831391
Education & Certifications
- YALE UNIVERSITY
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Berv accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Berv has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Berv works at
45 patients have reviewed Dr. Berv. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berv.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Berv, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Berv appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.