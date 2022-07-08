Dr. Douglas Bernard, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bernard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Douglas Bernard, MD
Overview
Dr. Douglas Bernard, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New Iberia, LA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS.
Locations
The Iberia Orthopedic Group510 Jefferson Ter Ste A, New Iberia, LA 70560 Directions (337) 365-8161
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
THE STAFF WAS VERY HELPFUL. DR. BERNARD WAS VERY KNOWLEDGEABLE AND EASY TO TALK TO. THEY WERE VERY DOWN TO EARTH AND STRAIGHT FORWARD. HE TOLD ME JUST WHAT I NEEDED TO DO TO GET BETTER AND I AM BETTER!!
About Dr. Douglas Bernard, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1114942307
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bernard has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bernard accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bernard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
