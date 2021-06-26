Overview

Dr. Douglas Berg, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Fairfield, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TOLEDO and is affiliated with Mercy Health - Fairfield Hospital.



Dr. Berg works at Cardiovascular & Thoracic Surgeons in Fairfield, OH with other offices in New Albany, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Gallstones, Cholecystitis and Gallstones and Umbilical Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.