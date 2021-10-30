Overview

Dr. Douglas Benson, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Lone Tree, CO. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF MN MED SCH|University Of Minnesota and is affiliated with Swedish Medical Center, Sky Ridge Medical Center, Castle Rock Adventist Hospital, Littleton Adventist Hospital and Porter Adventist Hospital.



Dr. Benson works at SurgOne PC in Lone Tree, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Colectomy, Colectomy and Sigmoidectomy With Robotic Assistance and Colorectal Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.