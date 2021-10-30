Dr. Douglas Benson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Benson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Douglas Benson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Douglas Benson, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Lone Tree, CO. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF MN MED SCH|University Of Minnesota and is affiliated with Swedish Medical Center, Sky Ridge Medical Center, Castle Rock Adventist Hospital, Littleton Adventist Hospital and Porter Adventist Hospital.
Locations
Colon & Rectal Surgical Association Colorado10103 Ridgegate Pkwy Ste 208, Lone Tree, CO 80124 Directions (720) 764-6581
Hospital Affiliations
- Swedish Medical Center
- Sky Ridge Medical Center
- Castle Rock Adventist Hospital
- Littleton Adventist Hospital
- Porter Adventist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Rocky Mountain Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Douglas Benson, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic Foundation Program
- University Of Colorado Health Sciences Center
- UNIV OF MN MED SCH|University Of Minnesota
- Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Benson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Benson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Benson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Benson has seen patients for Colectomy, Colectomy and Sigmoidectomy With Robotic Assistance and Colorectal Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Benson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Benson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Benson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Benson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Benson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.