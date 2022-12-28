Dr. Douglas Bell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Douglas Bell, MD
Dr. Douglas Bell, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Pathology. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.
UCLA Health Internal Medicine , CA200 UCLA Medical Plz Ste 420, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Directions (310) 853-8495
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
Dr Bell is very caring and professional physician. He listens to his patients carefully and help his patients and offer the best treatment and follow up with patient regarding treatments. Thanks so much doctor Bell
- Internal Medicine
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1174549372
- Brigham and Womens Hospital
- Stanford Hospital
- MOUNT AUBURN HOSPITAL
- Harvard Medical School
- Clinical Pathology
