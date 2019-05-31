See All Orthopedic Surgeons in The Dalles, OR
Dr. Douglas Beaman, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.5 (24)
Call for new patient details
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Douglas Beaman, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in The Dalles, OR. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University of Michigan / Ann Arbor and is affiliated with Forks Community Hospital, Klickitat Valley Hospital, Legacy Emanuel Medical Center and Mid-columbia Medical Center.

Dr. Beaman works at Mid Columbia Medical Center ANS in The Dalles, OR with other offices in Lake Oswego, OR and Portland, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement, Ganglion Cyst and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

  1. 1
    Mid-columbia Medical Center
    1700 E 19th St, The Dalles, OR 97058 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (541) 296-7235
  2. 2
    551 Lone Pine Blvd, The Dalles, OR 97058 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (541) 506-6500
  3. 3
    Summit Orthopaedics
    4103 Mercantile Dr, Lake Oswego, OR 97035 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (503) 850-9940
    Monday
    12:00pm - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  4. 4
    Portland Office
    501 N Graham St Ste 250, Portland, OR 97227 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (503) 249-0719
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Forks Community Hospital
  • Klickitat Valley Hospital
  • Legacy Emanuel Medical Center
  • Mid-columbia Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement
Ganglion Cyst
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement
Ganglion Cyst
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Morton's Neuroma Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Osgood Schlatter Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan
    • Providence Health Plans
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Douglas Beaman, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 34 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1295830917
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Roger A Mann MD
    Residency
    • Univ. Of Michigan, Section Of Orthopaedic Surgery
    Internship
    • Univ. Of Michigan, Dept Of Surgery
    Medical Education
    • University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
    Undergraduate School
    • Northern Michigan Univ.
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Beaman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Beaman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Beaman has seen patients for Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement, Ganglion Cyst and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Beaman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Beaman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beaman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Beaman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Beaman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

