Dr. Beaman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Douglas Beaman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Douglas Beaman, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in The Dalles, OR. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University of Michigan / Ann Arbor and is affiliated with Forks Community Hospital, Klickitat Valley Hospital, Legacy Emanuel Medical Center and Mid-columbia Medical Center.
Dr. Beaman works at
Locations
Mid-columbia Medical Center1700 E 19th St, The Dalles, OR 97058 Directions (541) 296-7235
- 2 551 Lone Pine Blvd, The Dalles, OR 97058 Directions (541) 506-6500
Summit Orthopaedics4103 Mercantile Dr, Lake Oswego, OR 97035 Directions (503) 850-9940Monday12:00pm - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Portland Office501 N Graham St Ste 250, Portland, OR 97227 Directions (503) 249-0719Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Forks Community Hospital
- Klickitat Valley Hospital
- Legacy Emanuel Medical Center
- Mid-columbia Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent surgeon!
About Dr. Douglas Beaman, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1295830917
Education & Certifications
- Roger A Mann MD
- Univ. Of Michigan, Section Of Orthopaedic Surgery
- Univ. Of Michigan, Dept Of Surgery
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
- Northern Michigan Univ.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Beaman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Beaman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Beaman works at
Dr. Beaman has seen patients for Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement, Ganglion Cyst and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Beaman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Beaman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beaman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Beaman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Beaman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.