Dr. Douglas Beal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Beal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Douglas Beal, MD
Dr. Douglas Beal, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Columbia, MO. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School.
Dr. Beal works at
Douglas W. Beal MD and Associates PC2412 Forum Blvd Ste 201, Columbia, MO 65203 Directions (573) 445-0725
Curators of the University of Missouri1 Hospital Dr, Columbia, MO 65212 Directions (573) 445-0725
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
The most amazing doctor and staff I have ever known!
- Pediatrics
- 43 years of experience
- English
- Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School
- Pediatrics
Dr. Beal has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Beal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Beal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Beal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Beal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Beal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.