Super Profile

Dr. Douglas Beal, MD

Pediatrics
4 (16)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Douglas Beal, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Columbia, MO. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School.

Dr. Beal works at Douglas W Beal & Associates in Columbia, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Douglas W. Beal MD and Associates PC
    2412 Forum Blvd Ste 201, Columbia, MO 65203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (573) 445-0725
    Curators of the University of Missouri
    1 Hospital Dr, Columbia, MO 65212 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (573) 445-0725

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Animal Allergies
Allergic Rhinitis
Wellness Examination
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jan 17, 2018
    The most amazing doctor and staff I have ever known!
    Karly in Columbia, mo — Jan 17, 2018
    About Dr. Douglas Beal, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    • 43 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1417954660
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
