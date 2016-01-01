Dr. Douglas Bartels, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bartels is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Douglas Bartels, MD
Dr. Douglas Bartels, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Eau Claire, WI.
Dr. Bartels works at
Mayo Clinic Health System - Eau Claire1221 Whipple St, Eau Claire, WI 54703 Directions (715) 350-8307
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
About Dr. Douglas Bartels, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- Male
- 1508220187
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayo Clinic Health System In Eau Claire
Dr. Bartels has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bartels works at
Dr. Bartels has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bartels.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bartels, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bartels appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.