Dr. Douglas Barron, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Douglas Barron, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Longview, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Lincoln Memorial U, College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Medical Center - Marshall.
Dr. Barron works at
Locations
CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic Family Medicine - Longview705 E Marshall Ave Ste 1002, Longview, TX 75601 Directions (903) 759-7200Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Medical Center - Marshall
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I had a great experience with Dr. Barron. Dr. Barron is a very to the point doctor but he is still very thorough and his evaluations for any new issues that you might have. He is generally very quick to respond to phone calls or emails. He also personally called me with my lab results, which I have never had another doctor that did that! He usually gets my medicines refilled within a day, which is not always the case in this day unfortunately. In my book Dr. Barron gets an A+!
About Dr. Douglas Barron, DO
- Family Medicine
- 8 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- John Peter Smith Hospital JPS Health Network
- North Mississippi Medical Center - Tupelo
- Lincoln Memorial U, College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- Family Practice and Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Barron has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barron accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barron has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Barron works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Barron. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barron.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barron, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barron appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.