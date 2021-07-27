Dr. Douglas Barkin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barkin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Douglas Barkin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Douglas Barkin, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Massapequa, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED.
Locations
Orlin & Cohen Orthopedic Group660 Broadway, Massapequa, NY 11758 Directions
- 2 4045 Hempstead Tpke, Bethpage, NY 11714 Directions (516) 396-1012
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very professional and empathetic. Took his time diagnosing her broken hand and guiding us. Follow up visits with X-rays very comforting and helpful.
About Dr. Douglas Barkin, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1033165386
Education & Certifications
- Penn State University Hershey Medical Center
- GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED
