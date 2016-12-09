Overview

Dr. Douglas Barimo, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Titusville, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Barimo works at North Brevard Children's Medical Center in Titusville, FL with other offices in Cocoa, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.