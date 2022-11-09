See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Baltimore, MD
Dr. Douglas Ball, MD

Internal Medicine
4 (17)
Call for new patient details
38 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Douglas Ball, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Sibley Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Ball works at Johns Hopkins Medicine - Parkinson's Disease and Movement Disorders Center in Baltimore, MD. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ur0l0gy Clinic
    601 N Caroline St, Baltimore, MD 21287 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 955-0670
    Monday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
  2. 2
    1830 E Monument St Ste 333, Baltimore, MD 21287 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 955-3663

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Sibley Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Thyroid Cancer
Thyroid Goiter
Hypoparathyroidism
Thyroid Cancer
Thyroid Goiter
Hypoparathyroidism

Treatment frequency



Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Acromegaly and Gigantism Chevron Icon
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Adrenal Incidentaloma Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Conn's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cushing's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dexamethasone Suppression Test Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Insipidus Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Evaluation Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Goiter
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Growth Hormone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperaldosteronism Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipedema
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Lipoprotein Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Parathyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Subacute Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Biopsy Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Water Deprivation Test Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Nov 09, 2022
    I had a wonderful visit with Dr. Ball. I did not feel rushed at all, he answered all my questions and his bedside manor was caring and compassionate. I felt comfortable and at ease throughout my visit. He was thorough and trustworthy.
    — Nov 09, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Douglas Ball, MD
    About Dr. Douglas Ball, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
