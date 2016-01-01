Overview

Dr. Douglas Baldwin, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Saint Paul, MN. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with Regions Hospital.



Dr. Baldwin works at I am retired in Saint Paul, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Lung Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.