Dr. Douglas Bailey, MD
Overview
Dr. Douglas Bailey, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Burnsville, MN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with M Health Fairview Ridges Hospital.
Locations
Fairview Ridges Hospital201 E Nicollet Blvd, Burnsville, MN 55337 Directions (952) 892-2000
Surgical Consultants PA303 E Nicollet Blvd Ste 300, Burnsville, MN 55337 Directions (952) 435-4140
SCPA Edina6405 France Ave S, Edina, MN 55435 Directions (952) 927-7004
Hospital Affiliations
- M Health Fairview Ridges Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bailey was prompt, very personable and empathic. He listened carefully and responded in depth and detail to questions. I felt he outlined the risks and advantages of the procedures under consideration very thoroughly. I was highly satisfied.
About Dr. Douglas Bailey, MD
- General Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Hennepin County Medical Center
- University of Minnesota Medical School
