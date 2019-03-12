Overview

Dr. Douglas Bailey, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Burnsville, MN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with M Health Fairview Ridges Hospital.



Dr. Bailey works at Minneapolis Radiation Oncology in Burnsville, MN with other offices in Edina, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Gallbladder Removal, Ileus, Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy) and Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.