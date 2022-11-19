See All Otologists / Neurotologists in Edmonds, WA
Dr. Douglas Backous, MD

Neurotology
4 (101)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Douglas Backous, MD is a Neurotology Specialist in Edmonds, WA. They specialize in Neurotology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Washington School of Medicine and is affiliated with MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital, Swedish Cherry Hill Campus and Swedish Edmonds Campus.

Dr. Backous works at Puget Sound Ear Nose & Throat in Edmonds, WA with other offices in Puyallup, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Acoustic Neuroma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Puget Sound Ear Nose & Throat
    21911 76th Ave W Ste 211, Edmonds, WA 98026 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (425) 775-6651
    Monday
    8:15am - 4:45pm
    Tuesday
    8:15am - 4:45pm
    Wednesday
    8:15am - 4:45pm
    Thursday
    8:15am - 4:45pm
    Friday
    8:15am - 4:30pm
  2. 2
    Ear Nose Throat & Allergy Consultants
    104 27th Ave SE, Puyallup, WA 98374 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (425) 775-6651
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital
  • Swedish Cherry Hill Campus
  • Swedish Edmonds Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acoustic Neuroma
Vertigo
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy
Acoustic Neuroma
Vertigo
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy

Treatment frequency



Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Cochlear Implant Insertion Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Ear Surgery Chevron Icon
Ear Tube Placement Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
ENT Surgery Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Due to Noise Chevron Icon
Labyrinthitis Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Repair (Tympanoplasty) Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 101 ratings
    Patient Ratings (101)
    5 Star
    (72)
    4 Star
    (7)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (19)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Backous?

    Nov 19, 2022
    He is my favorite doctor. He has helped me so much. He did a great job in my skull base surgery, helped me to find the best PT when I was struggling to, and helped me learn why I was still having issues months later - better than my other doctors. He is very patient and understanding, and made sure I'm safe/healthy.
    Ashley Stevens — Nov 19, 2022
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Douglas Backous, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Backous to family and friends

    Dr. Backous' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Backous

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Douglas Backous, MD.

    About Dr. Douglas Backous, MD

    • Neurotology
    • 34 years of experience
    • English
    • 1669589974
    Education & Certifications

    • The Johns Hopkins Hospital
    • Baylor
    • University of Washington School of Medicine
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Douglas Backous, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Backous is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Backous has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Backous has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Backous has seen patients for Acoustic Neuroma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Backous on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    101 patients have reviewed Dr. Backous. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Backous.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Backous, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Backous appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

