Overview

Dr. Douglas Avella, MD is a Pediatric Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Ridgewood, NJ. They specialize in Pediatric Orthopedic Surgery, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center, Holy Name Medical Center, St. Joseph's Children's Hospital and Valley Hospital.



Dr. Avella works at North Jersey Pediatric Orthpedics PA in Ridgewood, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Scoliosis and Humerus Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.